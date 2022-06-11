STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Street fun

Reclaiming the streets of Malleswaram, this two-day event will see some fun activities for residents

Published: 11th June 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Chirrag Guha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What was nice a quiet and quaint neighbourhood in Malleswaram is now a sore sight with horns blaring through the streets and crowded roads with cars and buses. Affected by urbanisation, this part of town too misses the fun and games it had. In an attempt to relive those days is the two-day event called ‘Majja Maadona Malleswaram’, which will see fun activities such as zumba, wall paintings, street games, garage sales, and more taking place. 

Malleswaram Social, a community known for promoting such events, is hosting the event as part of Walkable Malleswaram movement. With this, the team aims to make Malleshwaram a walkable 15-minute area once again by claiming service lanes for pedestrians. 

Community member Aparna Desraj Urs explains what made her support the cause. “Reactivating dead spaces like the conservancy lanes into community commons open to all is what appealed to me. Bringing back a bit of the flavour, nostalgia, connectedness, and the sensibility of Malleswaram, as seniors have often reminisced about, is the aim of this event.”

Along with painting murals for public visibility as support for the sustainable movement, the event will also have fun activities for one to partake in as a way to highlight the importance of these lanes. Suchitra Deep, architect and founder of Malleswaram Social, says, “This event is a fun way to introduce the conservancy lanes to the residents of Malleswaram, many of whom are unaware of their existence.

We hope to showcase how versatile they are and the many ways they can be repurposed like walking paths, meeting spots for seniors, play arenas for children etc. We are in dire need of public spaces such as these in all our neighbourhoods.”  From music performances, painting, gardening to zumba, the event provides a plethora of family-friendly activities for the residents. The event will begin at 7 am and go on too afternoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp