Karnataka tops 11 crore in Covid-19 vaccination

Karnataka on Saturday crossed the 11-crore mark in Covid-19 vaccinations.

Published: 12th June 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Saturday crossed the 11-crore mark in Covid-19 vaccinations. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka has so far administered 5.45 crore of first dose vaccine, 5.28 crore of second dose and 26.41 lakh precaution dose.

Expressing happiness and also extending gratitude to Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Bommai tweeted, “Happy to share that we cross yet another landmark. #Karnataka crosses 11 crore doses of Covid vaccinations. Salute all health workers  & gratitude to @mla_sudhakar for this feat.” Dr Sudhakar thanked all the citizens, health workers, social organisations, religious leaders, and volunteers. He, however, requested people to take the booster dose.

TAC expects fourth wave by June 22
The state’s Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) expects the Covid fourth wave to hit the state by June 22, as predicted by IIT Kanpur.  Sources said that there is unofficial primary information that B4 and B5 variants have been detected among Covid cases being reported, although Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is yet to officially confirm it. People should take precautionary doses to prevent unwanted rush when the fourth wave hits, they advised.

No mask penalty in B’luru for now
Though TAC had recommended that penalties would be imposed for violating the mask rule in a week in Bengaluru, the health department has decided not to go ahead with it for now as Covid containment measures under the Disaster Management Act 2005 were discontinued on March 31. They, however, have the authority to impose the penalties under the Epidemic Diseases Act, health department sources said.

