Motivational, skill training for BBMP staffers to address public grievances

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that public grievances are addressed and there is a better professional attitude, the staffers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon undergo a skill and motivational training programme.

Such programmes which are frequently held for corporate sector employees and even IAS officers to ensure quality work and better growth, will now for the first time be given to BBMP employees across the board. It will not just be limited to zonal and joint commissioners but will be extended and designed for engineers and even pourakarmikas.

Usually, many IAS officers across India choose to undergo such training at popular institutes in Panchgani or even at Deharadun, for a duration of three to four days with corporates so that they can learn more professional skills and talk without any hesitation. But in case of BBMP, the newly appointed chief commissioner, Tushar Girinath, is working out the modalities in such a way that the staffers get trained in Bengaluru and work is not affected.

The modalities are being worked upon owing to the paucity of time in wake of the upcoming BBMP elections and assembly elections.

Girinath told The New Indian Express that he was holding discussions with members of Initiatives of Change in Panchgani, on how the training can be held in Bengaluru, as most of the members travel down to the City during the monsoon period.

He said that similar training was done in Bescom when he had held a charge and the line-men were highly motivated. The same was tried in Bwssb but could not be completed. It was also done for the staffers of the collegiate department.

“The training helps them be more responsive towards people and the management. It helps in trust-building among the employees towards each other, and the management and helps them improve performance. It helps in changing behaviour, the way one looks at things and knowing what to deliver and how. The method and training will be different for each section, but can be achieved,” he said.

He added that more focus will be given to front-line warriors in the coming times as their health care is a matter of concern and will be integrated into the course, which is needed immediately.