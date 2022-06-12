STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Popcorn vendor caught spitting in oil

Siddapura police have arrested a 21-year-old vendor on Saturday after residents complained that he was spitting in cooking oil.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Siddapura police have arrested a 21-year-old vendor on Saturday after residents complained that he was spitting in cooking oil. Morning walkers caught him red handed in Lalbagh and alerted the police.

A senior police officer said Nayaz Pasha, a resident of Someshwaranagar, runs a popcorn store in Lalbagh and around 9.30 am, the residents spotted him spitting in the cooking oil while frying popcorn.

One of the senior citizens questioned him and Pasha apologised. The police closed his shop and took him to police custody. The oil bottle in which he had spit has been seized. The residents have not filed a written complaint and so, the police have filed a suo-motu case. He has been booked under IPC section 269 among others.

