STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

For Bengalureans, it was Monday morning blues on the road

Congress protest, zero-traffic corridor for President Kovind's convoy causing gridlock in Bengaluru.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans were forced to wait for long hours in traffic jams in various parts of the city on Monday due to two reasons -- the zero-traffic corridor created for President Ram Nath Kovind’s convoy, and the protest staged by Congress workers against the Enforcement Directorate, for summoning Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

President Kovind was to visit Rashtriya Military School on Museum Road for its platinum jubilee celebrations, and his route was fixed from HAL Airport Road to the school. The Congress protest site was Shanthinagar. However, the ripple effect was seen across the city, and the two events kept police on tenterhooks, right from 10am.

(Top) Traffic comes to a halt near the Enforcement Directorate office during Congress’ protest march in Bengaluru on Monday; Vehicles wait for the rally to pass, causing massive snarls across the city | Ashishkrishna HP

Traffic signals up to MG Road and Dickenson Road were easily managed, but police feared traffic spilling from Brigade Road, MG Road and other areas, as the Congress protest in the central business district area threw city traffic completely out of gear.  Congress leaders from each of the BBMP wards, and some from neighbouring districts had arranged tempos, vans and private buses. Traffic snarls were reported in areas like Shanthinagar, Double Road, Richmond Circle, Lalbagh East and West Gate, Wilson Garden and other adjoining areas, while there was traffic congestion on Old Airport Road, HAL, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Outer Ring Road and surrounding areas.

As a result, hundreds of vehicles got stuck at various signals in and around Double Road. Many buses plying between Bengaluru and Hosur were stranded, with traffic inching along from 11am to 1.30pm.
The Congress protest was led by KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

MLA STUCK ON ROAD TOO
A routine 10-minute drive from his Basavanagudi off­ice to Vidhana Soudha took over 50 mins for BJP MLA Uday Garudachar, due to the Congress protest. “I was he­­a­­d­ing to Vidhana Soudha, and as my driver failed to ch­e­ck the map today, we got stuck with hundreds of ot­­her vehicles. Even ambu­la­nces had a tough time and public had to make way. The stretch from Basavanagudi to Vidhana Soudha takes 15 minutes maximum, but today. I was delayed by almost an hour,” said Garudachar, Chickpet MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengalureans Ram Nath Kovind Congress Rahul Gandhi New Delhi Rashtriya Military School HAL Airport Traffic Bnagalore Visit
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp