Woman found murdered in lodge in Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman was found murdered in a lodge in Yeshwantpur police station limits. Police are on the lookout for a man who had brought her to the lodge. The deceased was identified as Deepa Padan, and police are on the lookout for the suspect, Anmol Rathan Kandar, who works in a footwear showroom. Both the victim and suspect are from Odisha.

Police said Anmol and Deepa had checked into a room in Bangalore Residency, near Yeshwanptur Railway Station, on the evening of June 9. The next day, a woman came to the hotel and said she wanted to meet Deepa. When the staff took her to the room and rang the doorbell, there was no response. When they pushed the door, which was not locked, they found Deepa lying dead on the bed.

“Investigations revealed that she was been smothered to death by the killer, with a pillow. The hotel staff is not aware of when Anmol escaped. Both Anmol and Deepa are married, and were having an illicit affair. When Anmol learnt that Deepa was having an affair with another man, it is suspected that he brought her to the lodge and murdered her. We are on the lookout for him,” the Yashwantpur police added.