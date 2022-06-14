Woman slips on Metro station floor, breaks ankle

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old homemaker recently slipped on the granite floor at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro Station and suffered a fracture on her left ankle. She is now with a fully bandaged foot and on a five-week bedrest. Falls on the shiny granite floors inside Metro stations is a regular occurrence, say some commuters.

The 50-year-old homemaker is on bedrest

with a fully bandaged foot

The mishap occurred on June 6 night when N Vanishree was returning home in RR Nagar on a Metro train after alighting at KSR railway station following a visit to Harihar. Her husband KR Anantha was accompanying her. Her son Varun Kaushik, a software engineer, said, “Around 9 pm last Monday, I had gone to pick up my parents from the Metro station when I got to know she had fallen in the small passageway that leads from the R R Nagar Metro station to the road. A row of black granites here is more smooth than the rest. When my mother walked on it, she slipped and broke her ankle.”

When she was taken to a hospital the next day, she was diagnosed with a fracture of 2 inches deep. “A Metro staffer said he has witnessed quite a few falls on the slippery floor,” Kaushik added. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said the RR Nagar station would be inspected on Tuesday. Rani Karthick, a regular Metro commuter, said she had a bad fall at the Mysore Road Metro station and has had a narrow escape at other stations. “I feel the floors are slippery largely on the Purple Line,” she said.BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said he had not received any complaints from the public about the flooring.