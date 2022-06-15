BBMP to submit report to HC on condition of potholes in two days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP special commissioner, projects Ravindra PN on Tuesday said that they will submit a report on the condition of potholes to the High Court in two days. He said that so far over 13,400 potholes have been identified and most of them have been fixed.

Asked why potholes are filled when they are flagged in the media, like in the case of Mysuru Road, he said potholes are fixed as and when they are identified. Also the agencies which have taken over the roads, must ensure that they are maintained, including BMRCL. Also incase of roads being cut open or dug open for various works, notices are being issued, if permission has not been obtained.

On Idgah Maidan, joint commissioner, BBMP, west, Srinivasa said that to dispel doubts and obtain documents, a team has visited the Survey and Settlement Office. “We have taken copies of the records dated 1976, where the property belongs to BBMP. The claims and documents given by others pertaining to land ownership are being verified,” he said. Srinivasa also said that VHP and other organisations had approached BBMP seeking permission to host Yoga Day and Independence Day which will be discussed with the police and head office for taking a decision. Untill then status quo will remain.