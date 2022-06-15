STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai inspects infra works in Mahadevapura

Ahead of monsoon rains, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai undertook a city inspection and covered the Mahadevapura zone on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 15th June 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of monsoon rains, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai undertook a city inspection and covered the Mahadevapura zone on Tuesday afternoon. Bommai was accompanied by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and other officials during his surprise inspection.

First, Bommai inspected the newly constructed Kundanahalli underpass, the U-turn at Marathahalli bridge, 100 feet Road at Thubarahalli-Balagere junction and Panathur Railway underpass. There has been a string of complaints from the companies and apartment complexes in Mahadevapura which hosts a number of IT colonies and startups regarding road infrastructure and traffic which led to MLA Arvind Limbavali has demanded for some more projects to be implemented.

The CM sought details of the underpass near Kundanahalli which was completed after delay to tackle the traffic snarls during peak hours at the junction. Girinath told TNIE the uderpass will be open to public after June 25. There were some minor issues with land acquisition as only two properties are to be cleared from the underpass connection, which was being done on a war-footing.

The CM also inspected the Panathur Railway underpass as the Railway department is making the bridge. Road widening has been undertaken by the BBMP for the motorists.Then, the CM inspected Balagere Road-Thubarahalli Road as the roads were damaged due to the STP work, which has now been fixed. The CM reportedly directed the official to complete the pending work at the earliest.

“The CM came for a surprise inspection as I had asked for a date from him for inaugurating Kundanahalli underpass. To take a stock of the situation, the CM came in the afternoon. I was away for some other project’s bhumi puja. This is to keep the officials on their toes,” said Limbavali.

AAP INVITES PM TO SEE BENGALURU’S POTHOLES
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has organised a mov­ement, demanding that PM Narendra Modi, who is visiting Mysuru for Yoga Day, visit Bengaluru to see the roads full of potholes.  Briefing the press, Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru City President, said the party will be organising a post­card movement, deman­ding that Modi take a look at Bengaluru’s potholes.

