'Moon face' gets a facelift

BENGALURU: A week after a video by TNIE of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road riddled with potholes resembling Mars, the road has undergone a makeover after the officials fixed it. The video, which went viral, had given sleepless nights to the civic body officials especially BBMP which became the prime target on social media. The Palike was attacked by a flood of memes since the road was under its jurisdiction.

Following a meeting, the Palike officials clarified that the road was under the National Highways Authority of India, and was at present under the ambit of the BMRCL which was working on the stretch for the Metro work. On June 7, TNIE photojour­nalist Shriram BN made a video of the road from the top angle. Little did he know the 23-second video will send ripples in a day. After a week, the BMRCL has now fixed the road.