Seven flights operating from Bengaluru airport to Medina for Hajj 2022

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a two-year hiatus, Hajj pilgrims have begun departing from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Medina since June 9. Nearly 3,150 passengers are expected to head from Bengaluru upto June 16, said airport operator, Bangalore International Private Limited (BIAL).

A BIAL spokesperson told TNIE, "Saudi Arabia has restricted the permitted quota by 50% keeping in mind the looming the COVID threat. As compared to 6,000 pilgrims who headed from KIA to Medina in 2019, only 3,150 are expected to depart during Hajj 2022. So, the number of flights operated from the airport are lesser compared to previous years with only 7 departure and an equal number of arrival flights to run between Bengaluru and Medina."

One flight may come from Jeddah, too she added. `Saudia' airlines will be operating the flights. while Air India SATS will be the ground handling agency.

At the special Hajj terminal inside KIA, numerous arrangements have been made for the flyers, the spokesperson said. Seven immigration counters, dedicated security lanes, prayer spaces and Wazu areas for men/women, medical assistance facility, charging points, water and food arrangements, water dispensers, washrooms with geysers, adequate seating space and counters for all stakeholders involved in the operations whom passengers can reach out if they require assistance, she added.

A total of 79,237 Indian pilgrims are travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2022 from the airports in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar.