TAC seeks study on Covid transmission from pets

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Technical Advisory Committee intends to collaborate with the Institute of Animal Health & Veterinary Biologicals for a study on the possibility of humans contracting Covid-19 from pets. Experts say though chances are quite low, a few studies found that it is not impossible. Recently, a study showed a veterinarian in Thailand had contracted coronavirus from an infected pet cat last year, which is also the first suspected case of cat-to-human transmission. The study also said cats are far more likely to catch the virus from people, than transmitting it to humans. However, in case a pet is infected, it is necessary to take precautions, experts say.

According to sources, at a meeting last week, TAC experts requested the state health department to send out a reminder to seek the status of the project report on the demand for animal surveillance. The TAC had in March sought the IAH&VB, Hebbal, to conduct a study and surveillance for Covid-19 in animals in zoos, national parks, game sanctuaries and others having close interaction with humans.“TAC recommends a health joint risk assessment for Covid-19, involving IAH&VB, NCBS, NIV and other institutions. To begin with, a workshop or meeting is to be convened in the DoHFW as soon as possible,” the earlier recommendation had said in March.

Recently, there was a study from Thailand, post which experts from TAC apparently sought that animal surveillance be taken up to rule out the possibility of pets spreading Covid-19. “Though it is rare, there have been a few studies where minks, cats, lions and a few other animals have contracted Covid-19. In this background, we had sought a study by the institute to see if animals can be a source of infection. We are waiting for the report to be submitted to TAC,” said Dr Sudarshan MK, Chairman, TAC.

Interestingly, Hisar-based National Research Centre on Equines has come up with a vaccine called Ancovax, which can protect animals against Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2. This can be used for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits, and is the first Covid vaccine for animals developed in India. Scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research had earlier told the media, “The vaccine can protect animals in a zoo. It can also prevent transmission from companion animals to humans.”

Last year, one Asiatic lion in Chennai had contracted the virus, and it was suspected that another had died due to it. A leopard cub and three wild Asiatic lions were also found dead, and then tested positive for Covid-19.