80 per cent distress calls received on Elders’ Helpline report senior citizen abuse in Bengaluru

8,419 calls received on the helpline reported harassment and cheating, while 4,176 of these calls were by family members, 1,868 calls were made by private and public agencies.

Published: 16th June 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 12:44 PM

elder_abuse_awareness

Elders attend an awareness session at the police commissioner’s office on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day,in Bengaluru on June 15. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Statistics released by Nightingales Medical Trust, and Bengaluru City Police, on Elders’ Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, stated that one in five elders has been through some type of abuse, with a high number of cases reported from urban areas. 

The Covid-19 lockdowns, which forced people to stay indoors, nuclear families, and several other reasons seem to have drastically increased abuse against elders.

June 15 marked 20 years of Elders’ Helpline (1090), set up for elders in distress, a joint project of Nightingales Medical Trust, a Bengaluru-based NGO working for the well-being of the elderly, and Bengaluru City Police. 

Dr Radha S Murthy, co-founder and managing trustee of Nightingales Medical Trust, said, “Eighty per cent of the complaints received from senior citizens on the Elders’ Helpline are related to abuse --- 23.7 per cent on physical abuse, 77.3 per cent on emotional and verbal abuse, 26.7 per cent on financial exploitation, and 52.60 per cent were on neglect,” she said.

Dr Murthy said that in the past 20 years, the helpline received 2,35,541 calls from Bengaluru. Among them 8,419 calls were on harassment and cheating. 4,176 of these calls were by family members, 1,868 calls by private and public agencies, and 2,375 calls by individuals.

433 calls reported missing elders, while 93 calls were complaints against old age homes.

1,646 callers spoke of financial insecurity, psychological concerns, and other health issues. 43,572 callers requested information on pension and others.

Though there was an increase in abuse during the lockdowns, elders couldn’t come out to lodge complaints in person, Dr Murthy said.

A booklet ‘Senior Citizens: Be Safe and Cautious’, giving information on precautions to be taken by the elderly, especially with regard to cybercrimes, was released at the release event.

Director for empowerment of differently-abled and senior citizens, K S Latha Kumari said, “Youngsters must make use of elders’ rich experience, maturity, and wisdom, and see them as a support system."

Psychiatrist Dr C R Chandrasheakar stated that 50 per cent of elders do not receive nutritious food, while 80 per cent of those above 65 years of age suffer from diseases which can be prevented, including heart disorders, and diabetes. “Elders must not worry or get frustrated, they must accept reality,” he added while encouraging senior citizens to keep their minds and bodies active.

