Fake delimitation draft on social media: BBMP

BENGALURU: With time ticking for the delimitation exercise to be completed, and citizens demanding that the draft be made public, a copy of the delimitation report on 243 wards has been doing the rounds on social media. Having taken a look at the draft, many netizens have started posting their opinions, but officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Urban Development Department said the document in circulation is fake.

While some citizens said they were unable to download and access the files due to technical errors, others who did said the ward names and reservation was not matching. Some criticised the government for the method adopted for bifurcation, while others also said the file with 243 wards could not be uploaded, and only 198 wards were visible.

A BBMP official said: “The UDD has to upload the file, and BBMP has nothing to do with it. UDD has not yet uploaded the list of 243 wards, as the file is with the CMO for finalisation. With time ticking and only eight weeks left, pressure from citizens to make the draft public is rising.”UDD Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh told TNIE that so far, no draft has been uploaded and nothing has been made public.