BENGALURU : India is the second-largest consumer and producer of tobacco. Use of tobacco in any form such as smoking, khaini, gutkha, betel quid with tobacco and zarda poses a major risk factor for chronic diseases, including cancer, lung disease, cardiovascular disease and stroke. Most people start smoking when they are teenagers. And the number has increased considerably over the

last few years.

Hazards of smoking

It is well-known that smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It can lead to disease and disability and damage the organs over time. Ninety per cent of all lung cancer deaths in men and 80 per cent in women are caused by smoking.

Quitting

Cigarettes and tobacco contain nicotine which is an addictive. When nicotine hits the brain, it prompts the brain to release adrenaline, and that creates a buzz of pleasure and energy for a short time. A feel-good hormone dopamine is released when you smoke. When it fades, your body longs for the excitement. This leads to frequent smoking and later turns into an addiction. Studies show that smoking is most likely to become a habit during teen years. The younger you smoke, the more likely you are to become addicted to nicotine.

Try these if you’re trying to quit smoking:

Nicotine Replacement Therapy : It is a medically-approved way to treat people with tobacco use disorder by taking nicotine by means other than tobacco. It comes in different forms such as nicotine patch, gum, lozenges, and nasal spray.

Relaxation techniques: People smoke when stressed. Fighting against a tobacco craving can itself be stressful. Deep breathing, muscle relaxation, yoga, massage or listening to music can help.

Seek help: It is okay to seek help from a professional that provides support. It is a good idea to connect with family, friend or support group for help to resist a tobacco craving.

Exercise: Being physically active can help distract you from tobacco cravings. When the idea of smoking strikes you, go for a walk or jog.

(The writer is lead and sr consultant -Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital)