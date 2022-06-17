STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t fret over going home after IND vs SA T20 match, Bangalore Metro to extend closure hours

The last train will depart from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station on Monday at 1.30 am in all four directions.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore metro train

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure cricket fans do not have to fret about getting home after watching the T20 international match between India and South Africa on June 19, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will extend the closure hours of the trains by two hours. The last train will depart from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station on Monday at 1.30 am in all four directions while that from the four terminal stations of Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute would depart at 1 am. At present, the last train from the Interchange station leaves at 11.30 pm and 11 pm from the terminal stations.

Tickets for return journey
To ensure swift crowd clearance, BMRCL will also issue return journey paper tickets as was done in the past for matches played at night. “Tickets would be available from all stations from 3 pm onwards on June 19, costing Rs 50. The tickets are valid for a single journey, starting from Cubbon Park metro station to any station from 10 pm onwards and on June 20 till the extended hours,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Ind vs SA T20 match
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp