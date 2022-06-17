Don’t fret over going home after IND vs SA T20 match, Bangalore Metro to extend closure hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure cricket fans do not have to fret about getting home after watching the T20 international match between India and South Africa on June 19, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will extend the closure hours of the trains by two hours. The last train will depart from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station on Monday at 1.30 am in all four directions while that from the four terminal stations of Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute would depart at 1 am. At present, the last train from the Interchange station leaves at 11.30 pm and 11 pm from the terminal stations.

Tickets for return journey

To ensure swift crowd clearance, BMRCL will also issue return journey paper tickets as was done in the past for matches played at night. “Tickets would be available from all stations from 3 pm onwards on June 19, costing Rs 50. The tickets are valid for a single journey, starting from Cubbon Park metro station to any station from 10 pm onwards and on June 20 till the extended hours,” it said.