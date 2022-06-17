From the stench and filth, a song for waste pickers of Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vasu Dixit, a musician, released a song titled ‘Happy Number’ on Thursday that highlights the contribution of the city’s garbage collectors. The initiative was undertaken to change the perception of Bengalureans about the immense contribution of waste pickers.

The city is home to more than 22,500 waste pickers, who form the backbone of the city’s waste management system. They ensure that only non-recyclable materials end up at the already overflowing landfills.

Dixit and environmentalist Vaani Murthy told media persons that the intention of the initiative was to spread awareness and compassion among Bengalureans towards the waste picker community.

Dixit, who composed song, opined that the citizens have a responsibility towards the waste pickers of Bengaluru, and they should be treated with respect and dignity they deserve for protecting the environment.