STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP may turn to sewer samples to detect viral load of Covid-19

Special Commissioner Health, BBMP, Dr Trilok Chandra told TNIE that in the study that began last year, correlates with more cases are being reported from Mahadevapura zone.

Published: 18th June 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With Covid cases surging in Bengaluru city, BBMP may intensify its ‘Environmental Survey’ wherein sewer samples will be sent to labs to detect the viral load of Covid-19 from a particular area. Special Commissioner Health, BBMP, Dr Trilok Chandra told TNIE that in the study that began last year, correlates with more cases are being reported from Mahadevapura zone.

“Sewage water samples have confirmed more viral load from areas, and hence, it becomes easy to focus and plan on blunting the spread. Patients staying in these areas may have passed on the virus through waste water, and the survey helps in better Covid management,” said the officer. He also informed that the survey is not limited to only one aspect, that is Covid but also dengue, waterborne diseases and other infections which are primarily pertaining to communicable disease. The consortium of companies is involved in the survey. Doctors were present at the function to mark the first year anniversary of the survey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Covid-19
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp