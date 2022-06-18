BBMP may turn to sewer samples to detect viral load of Covid-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid cases surging in Bengaluru city, BBMP may intensify its ‘Environmental Survey’ wherein sewer samples will be sent to labs to detect the viral load of Covid-19 from a particular area. Special Commissioner Health, BBMP, Dr Trilok Chandra told TNIE that in the study that began last year, correlates with more cases are being reported from Mahadevapura zone.

“Sewage water samples have confirmed more viral load from areas, and hence, it becomes easy to focus and plan on blunting the spread. Patients staying in these areas may have passed on the virus through waste water, and the survey helps in better Covid management,” said the officer. He also informed that the survey is not limited to only one aspect, that is Covid but also dengue, waterborne diseases and other infections which are primarily pertaining to communicable disease. The consortium of companies is involved in the survey. Doctors were present at the function to mark the first year anniversary of the survey.