STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID clusters jump to 18 in Bengaluru

While 11 clusters in Mahadevapura have less than five cases, one cluster in a Mahadevapura apartment complex and one in a school in Dasarahalli have five to 14 cases each.

Published: 18th June 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A worker arranges swab samples collected for Covid testing in Vizag. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

For representational purposes. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of COVID-19 clusters in Bengaluru has increased to 18, with 12 being reported from Mahadevapura zone and two from Yelahanka zone. Except for two schools in Dasarahalli, the remaining clusters in both these zones are found in apartments and villas.

While 11 clusters in Mahadevapura have less than five cases, one cluster in a Mahadevapura apartment complex and one in a school in Dasarahalli have five to 14 cases each.

On Friday, the number of cases reported from across Karnataka was 634, down from 833 on Thursday. The number of deaths was two. On Thursday, the city's day positivity rate touched 4.3 per cent, with 791 cases, the highest in the past 21 days. The lowest positivity rate in the past 21 days was 1.1 per cent, with just 158 cases on May 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bengaluru COVID COVID clusters
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp