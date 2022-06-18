COVID clusters jump to 18 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of COVID-19 clusters in Bengaluru has increased to 18, with 12 being reported from Mahadevapura zone and two from Yelahanka zone. Except for two schools in Dasarahalli, the remaining clusters in both these zones are found in apartments and villas.

While 11 clusters in Mahadevapura have less than five cases, one cluster in a Mahadevapura apartment complex and one in a school in Dasarahalli have five to 14 cases each.

On Friday, the number of cases reported from across Karnataka was 634, down from 833 on Thursday. The number of deaths was two. On Thursday, the city's day positivity rate touched 4.3 per cent, with 791 cases, the highest in the past 21 days. The lowest positivity rate in the past 21 days was 1.1 per cent, with just 158 cases on May 31.