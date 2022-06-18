STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport bags ‘Best Regional Airport Award’ in South Asia

The award is based on a survey of customers conducted globally.

Published: 18th June 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has bagged the title of ‘Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia’ during the prestigious 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards event held on Thursday. The award is based on a survey of customers conducted globally. An official release said, “From check-in to arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, to departures at the gates, the survey evaluates consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors.”

The ceremony was held in Paris. Hari K Marar, MD & CEO of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said, “It brings us enormous joy in accepting the award as the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia...The awards that we receive year on year is an acknowledgment that we continue to get this right.”

Lauding BIAL, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said, “The last two years have been extremely difficult for airports worldwide, having to cope with the many restrictions of Covid- 19 and the severe drop in travel demand. With air travel quickly returning to a more normal level, the challenge to deliver the highest standards is being met at Bangalore International Airport.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp