Kempegowda International Airport bags ‘Best Regional Airport Award’ in South Asia

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has bagged the title of ‘Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia’ during the prestigious 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards event held on Thursday. The award is based on a survey of customers conducted globally. An official release said, “From check-in to arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, to departures at the gates, the survey evaluates consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors.”

The ceremony was held in Paris. Hari K Marar, MD & CEO of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said, “It brings us enormous joy in accepting the award as the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia...The awards that we receive year on year is an acknowledgment that we continue to get this right.”

Lauding BIAL, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said, “The last two years have been extremely difficult for airports worldwide, having to cope with the many restrictions of Covid- 19 and the severe drop in travel demand. With air travel quickly returning to a more normal level, the challenge to deliver the highest standards is being met at Bangalore International Airport.”