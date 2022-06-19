Deafness Free Karnataka: Cochlear implant scheme to be launched tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cochlear implant scheme for congenitally deaf children, planned in the 2022-23 budget, will be launched on Monday. The state has empanelled three hospitals for now and they will identify more hospitals soon.

There are 1,939 children in the age group of 0-6 years who are affected with hearing impairment. Of them, the state has identified 652 children with severe to profound congenital hearing loss. With a vision of ‘Deafness Free Karnataka’, 500 congenitally deaf children will be fitted with cochlear implants under this scheme for which Rs 32 crore has been allotted. The preoperative evaluation, Implant Surgery, Post-operative Audio Verbal therapy, for one year will be covered free of cost under this scheme. The total cost of the package is Rs 6.21 lakh per child.

A release from the health department said, “213 children are under various phases of follow-up, of which, seven are ready for surgery, 48 are under evaluation by the District Cochlear Committee for eligibility of surgery, 158 are under the preoperative evaluation (hearing aid trial and other investigations) and remaining are under evaluation for hearing aid trial,” the release stated.

According to experts, most of these children are born with congenital deafness. Causes being viral infections and drug intake during the antenatal period, Asphyxia and trauma during birthing. Consanguineous marriage is another major cause for congenital hearing impairment. Under the scheme, a child will be provided a trial with hearing aids for 3-6 months. If there is no improvement, the child is eligible for cochlear implant surgery.

Hospitals identified

KC General Hospital

Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute (Bowring Hospital)

KIMS, Hubballi