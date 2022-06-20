All in a minute

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve been on social media lately, the chances of you seeing Nas Daily’s videos are pretty high. Started by Arab-Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin, Nas Daily creates one-minute videos about everything that matters. Be it talking about private jet plane owners or stories about a guy who will never die, the channel covers it all.

On Saturday, Yassin and the Nas Daily team held a networking event where content creators, investors and entrepreneurs from across the country came under one roof. “We had about 10,000 applicants when we announced on Instagram but we could only admit 200 of them,” he says. The entrepreneur quit his job at Venmo (USA) in 2016 and decided to explore the ‘world’.

His intention was to document his experiences through videos. This eventually led to him starting his Facebook page called Nas Daily where ‘nas’ means ‘people’ in Arabic. Over the course of time, he created 1,000 oneminute- long videos and gained fol lowers. He started hi s YouTube channel in 2019 and now has 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

“When I moved from Israel to study at Harvard University, I never thought I’d become famous. That was never the goal. My intention was to become an entrepreneur and connect with as many people as I could through content. I wanted to open up to a positive world and showcase to others all the other good things going on,” he says.

What they do at Nas Daily is build products that enable one to start a community, manage, advertise, integrate into social media, understand the video insights and know about the best and worst in the market — all of which is done through video content. “Instagram and Tik Tok aren’t enough to build a platform like this. We need intimate gatherings like the one we had in Bengaluru,” he says. Six years ago, when Yassin pitched the idea for the oneminute video, no one bought it.

“I truly believe that 2022 is the year for a one-minute video. Even back then, I made a hypothesis that one-minute videos are the future. So I guess we’ve been in the right place at the right time,” he says. However, with many content creators out there, Yassin says it’s important for one to have a clear vision of why they are creating videos. “Most new-age creators start because of three reasons — to be famous, become rich and want to be powerful and influential.

Go for being powerful and influential and be careful about being famous and rich. Be careful with your motivation of why you want to be a creator because you should make your content around that and not just about you,” he shares. On a mission to take Nas Daily to more countries, Yassin is travelling with his team now. With a stopover at Chennai and then off to New York, the Dubai resident is happy to have a warm welcome in India.

“A part of me feels like I am Indian too because we have the same struggles and aspirations. My upbringing has been similar to that of an Indian, but with a different context, of course. I’m honoured to have the followers I do and can’t wait to continue building a community in the years to come,” he says.