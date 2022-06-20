STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Milestone moment

This space that brings with it old-world charm completes 40 years this month

Main porch of ITC Windsor

By Ishrath Mubeen
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When superstar Kamal Haasan visited the city earlier this month, he was passing by the iconic Windsor Manor Bridge to reach the event venue (Mantri Mall), when his chauffeur remarked that he always thinks of Haasan every time he drives past the bridge.

It was, after all, where Hassan’s blockbuster, Pushpaka Vimana was shot in the year 1987. ITC Windsor, which turns 40 this month, has been host to several Bollywood and regional movies. Pushpaka Vimana's storyline of a penniless man’s changing fortunes unfolds primarily in and around the then Windsor Manor Hotel. And in addition to the bridge, the film also includes shots in the banquet halls.

The star property which brings with it oldworld charm has played host to illustrious guests and world leaders like the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former German chancellor H E Gerhard Schroeder, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Sir Elton John, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao,and former president of India, late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

In fact, they also hosted judges and participants from across the world during the first-ever Miss World
Pageant in India in 1996. During the first three editions of the Indian Premier League, popular cri cketers, including Sourav Ganguly, dined at the restaurants.

Deepak Menezes, who has recently taken charge as general manager of the hotel, is obviously all-smiles about the milestone moment. “It’s not a hotel, it is an experience to be lived. It’s about bringing back memories and reminiscing about the past as we take a walk down the memory lane of the last four decades,” he says, adding that it’s 40 days of celebration with a range of offers, curated menus, and surprises to mark this occasion.

