Bengaluru civic body spent Rs 24 crore in connection with Modi's city visit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and major infrastructure boost to Bengaluru, it was revealed that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 24 crore for the visit. The expenses include tarring roads, fixing potholes, covering drains to marking the white line on newly tarred roads.

Special Commissioner Ravindra informed that Rs 14 Crore was spent on fixing roads in and around Komaghatta and Hebbala surrounding.

The Palike also spent Rs 10 Crore for fixing existing street lights to the installation of new ones, making of center median sideways, and fixing drains with concrete slabs.

As per the information, the expenses for the visit are from Commissioner's, the Administrators account. It is said these areas were craving attention from civic agencies for the last 1.5 years and what did not happen during that time happened in just 4 days.

From District Administration to Palike officials, all were deployed to ensure the City wears a festive look to welcome PM Modi.

During his visit, PM inaugurated the Brain Cell Research Center and 800-plus bed multi-specialty hospital at IISc and laid the foundation for the 15k Cr Sub-Urban rail project and the Outer Ring Road Development project for Bengaluru and others all worth close to 35K crore.