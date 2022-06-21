STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Going the old-school way

The Cottonian community celebrates St Pete’s & the OC Ball on an annual basis.

Published: 21st June 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Old Cottonians’ Association, the alumni body of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School and Bishop Cotton Girls’ School, is back with their annual Old Cottonians’ Ball, the reunion event for alumni of both schools. The event will be held on June 29, at The Chancery Pavilion. “The Old Cottonians’ Association of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School is one of the oldest alumni organisations in the country.

The Cottonian community celebrates St Pete’s & the OC Ball on an annual basis. This year, we are gearing up for unique experiences ranging from music, a fashion show with alumni, a pool party and food,” says Sunil Mysore, chairman of the association. Old Cottonian Harsha Kripalani, adds, “The OC Ball allows us to meet our fellow Cottonians, and the sheer excitement of grooving to the beats of DJ Ivan, alongside the fashion show, is something I’m looking forward to.”

The association has organised a bouquet of events during the St Peter’s Tide celebrations such as a snooker tournament at KSBA, golf tournament at KGA, a heritage walk in association with a prominent jewellery store etc. “The reunion dinner is held during the Commemoration tide and is one thelonged- for events of the year. No matter what the level of distinction is, all Old Cottonians’ sing one song — On straight On! — that unifies the fraternity,” says Felix David Peter, member of the managing committee.

