Karnataka Youth Congress chief detained twice for protesting against Agnipath scheme

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Youth Congress president and son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris Mohammed Nalapad was detained twice by police on Monday for voicing against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and protesting in the vicinity of railway stations in the City. Local police detained him on both occasions and released him.

According to sources, the 28-year-old accompanied by 15 others staged a protest outside the Cantonment railway station at 1.30 pm. "They held placards against the Agnipath scheme and raised slogans," a source said. The group also blocked the road for a few minutes and burnt a tyre. They could not enter the railway station where cops were in full force.

Later, accompanied by a 60-strong group, Nalapad staged a protest near the Krantivitra Sangolli Rayanna statue in the vicinity of the KSR Bengaluru railway station around 7 pm. "Some of them had burning fire sticks on hand. They chanted slogans against the Agnipath scheme and kept chanting Go Back Modi," another source said.

They protested for nearly an hour. DCP West detained them and released them later.