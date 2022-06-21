STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Youth Congress chief detained twice for protesting against Agnipath scheme

They chanted slogans against the Agnipath scheme and kept chanting "Go Back Modi."

Published: 21st June 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Youth Congress unit, led by its president Mohammed Nalapad, protest against Agnipath scheme during PM Modi's visit in front of Cantonment railway station on Monday afternoon.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Youth Congress president and son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris Mohammed Nalapad was detained twice by police on Monday for voicing against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and protesting in the vicinity of railway stations in the City. Local police detained him on both occasions and released him.

According to sources, the 28-year-old accompanied by 15 others staged a protest outside the Cantonment railway station at 1.30 pm. "They held placards against the Agnipath scheme and raised slogans," a source said. The group also blocked the road for a few minutes and burnt a tyre. They could not enter the railway station where cops were in full force.

Later, accompanied by a 60-strong group, Nalapad staged a protest near the Krantivitra Sangolli Rayanna statue in the vicinity of the KSR Bengaluru railway station around 7 pm. "Some of them had burning fire sticks on hand. They chanted slogans against the Agnipath scheme and kept chanting Go Back Modi," another source said. 

They protested for nearly an hour. DCP West detained them and released them later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress president Agnipath scheme Bengaluru
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp