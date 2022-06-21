STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

RV College hostel turns into Covid cluster, sealed

With this, B’luru now home to 27 clusters

Published: 21st June 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hostel of RV College of Architecture and Engineering, in Srinivasanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, was sealed after a Covid cluster of 13 cases was reported here. With this, clusters in Bengaluru jumped to 27. While four students are from RV College of Architecture, nine are from RV College of Engineering. All are in the age group of 18 to 22 years. Most of the students are asymptomatic, and are under home isolation, BBMP health officials said.

“There was an exhibition at the college last week, and students from other colleges also participated in it. After that, a few students reported Covid symptoms, including fever and cold. When symptomatic students and their primary contacts were tested, 13 reports came positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and reports are awaited,” officials said. Among 27 clusters in Bengaluru, 21 are in apartments in Mahadevapura zone, one apartment and one hostel in RR Nagar zone, two apartments in Yelahanka zone, and two schools in Dasanapura.

The day’s positivity rate touched 3.8 per cent on Sunday, with 588 cases. BBMP is testing an average of 17,000 samples a day. Bengaluru has the third highest number of positive cases (4,833) after Mumbai and New Delhi, and the highest number of cases in the state. Ten wards reporting a high number of cases are Bellandur, Doddanekundi, Kadugodi, Varthur, Hagadur, Hudi, Horamavu, HSR Layout, Vijnana Nagar and Garudacharpalya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cluster COVID 19
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp