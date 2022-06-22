BBMP chief knee-deep in flood, pothole complaints

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath was flooded with complaints and suggestions over civic issues during the ‘Mukhya Ayuktara Nade Valayada Kade’ (Chief Commissioner’s walk towards zone) initiative at Bommanahalli. Dozens of Resident Welfare Associations and people submitted representations.

After the meeting, Girinath told TNIE that he has received many complaints regarding flooding of homes, overflowing of drains due to piling of sludge, illegal construction and others. “The silt will be removed soon, and notices will be sent to building owners. Residents have also asked for shredders in their zones as tree branches and leaves are going to waste sites. There are complaints of footpath encroachment, potholes and drainage problems at Sector 6 and 7, which will be looked into,” he said.

Palike’s acquiring of revenue pockets have added to HSR Layout’s woes. The chairman of all sectors’ associations of HSR Layout, BNR Reddy said the residents in some sectors fear flooding of homes during rain when the storm water drains swell. “It has been long since the drains were cleaned. The BBMP took many revenue pockets into its limits without planning. The residents from the revenue pockets let the waste water, garbage into drains,” he said.