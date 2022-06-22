Bengaluru: Jawahar Bal Bhavan to be thrown open for people on June 25

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of one and half years the most awaited Jawahar Bal Bhavan (JBB), a prime children's space in the city in Cubbon Park, will be opened for people from Saturday, June 25.

Also for the first time a disabled-friendly space that has been created in JBB, by MindTree under the CSR fund, will be opened up and handed over to the management for children.

The Bengaluru Smart City Limited had undertaken the project of reconstructing and renovating Bal Bhavan along with Cubbon Park. The entire project was undertaken at the cost of Rs 17.5 crore. According to a senior official from Smart City: “Around 90 per cent of the works have been completed and they will be completed by the end of the month. Since a portion of JBB is being opened, the rest of the area can also be opened up and utilised by citizens and the works will continue.”

However, officials from JBB are not convinced. Chikkamma B, JBB Chairman said, a lot of works need to be completed like the bridge in the boating arena has to be done, the general children’s playing area has to be completed, and the train tunnel has to be completed.

She said that the completion of the entire project was delayed not just because of the pandemic but because of the rains. “At the meeting with the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, we will ask the officials to stress that Smart City completes the remaining works at the earliest so that the entire park can be open for people by the second week of July,” she said.

The disabled children-friendly park will be inaugurated on June 25 by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Noted environmentalist and actor Suresh Heblikar, who has been the consultant for the park said that he had suggested the canals be retained and small bridges are made for children, along with the natural trees and plants. It was also suggested to keep the natural ground base.

Heblikar said that geographically most parts of Cubbon Park is a wetland and collects all the water downstream from the art gallery, stadium, press club, and other surroundings. So the natural course should not be altered.