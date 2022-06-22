STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seasonal Skin Shenanigans  

If your skin acts funny each time there’s a change in weather, aesthetic practitioner Helen Smitha Rodrigues has simple  methods to keep it under control

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 01:12 PM

Helen Smitha Rodrigues (Photo | Shriram BN)

By Ishrath Mubeen
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Give  me some sunshine, give me some rain. Come to Bengaluru, you’ll get both in a day.’ This popular meme has been floating on social media, especially with the last few months having witnessed varied conditions. So, with so many changes, is the weather altering your skin condition? Aesthetic practitioner Helen Smitha Rodrigues reassures that it is normal and that several factors influence how the weather affects your skin, including genetic makeup, skin type, and level of sun exposure. Now that the monsoon has set in, after some really hot days, the humidity levels are also fluctuating. “All of these changes cause the skin to suffer greatly, particularly sensitive skin. Increased humidity and the general feel of dampness cause a range of problems such as acne, eczema, itching, whiteheads, blackheads, oily skin, rashes, dryness, fungi and bacterial infections.

The humidity in the air causes you to sweat a lot making your skin pale and dull,” she says. Which is why Rodrigues suggests exfoliation which removes dead skin cells and reveals the radiant skin beneath. “Exfoliate your skin no more than twice a week. Going overboard will cause even more problems with your skin like impurities and annoying breakouts,” she says.

Investing in a cleanser with exfoliating acids is better than physically exfoliating your skin which may lead to premature ageing and further dullness. “Sensitive skin such as your lips and the area around your eyes are thinner than the rest of your face and necessitates extra care. Consult your skin expert before trying anything,” Rodrigues adds. Talking about moisturisers, Rodrigues suggests that those with excessively oily skin, should opt for a water-based moisturiser because it has the ability to remove oil from your skin and keep it nourished for a much longer period.

A common question is if the use of sunscreen is necessary during the rainy season. “The sun may not be shining through the clouds, but the harmful rays are still present and can cause skin damage. Wearing a good sunscreen will protect skin from the sun’s UV-A and UV-B rays. A gel or a matte sunscreen is good for oily or combination skin while cream sunscreens with a heavier texture are good for dry skin,” she says.

PREVENTION AND PRECAUTIONS
Cleanliness and care are two factors to prevent skin infections
Cleanse at least thrice a day to remove excess moisture
To keep your skin moist, supple, and healthy, use a nourishing moisturiser
Use non-alcoholic products to even out your skin tone
Protect your hair from increased grime and germs

