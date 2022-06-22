Young eager to vote, want strong BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a refreshing sign, 86 per cent of Bengaluru’s first-time voters expressed their intention to cast their vote in the upcoming BBMP polls. Janaagraha’s City Politics survey showed these young voters are eager to exercise their franchise. While their main concern is tackling climate change, 88 per cent of these voters believe that good local governance and a strong BBMP are the keys to a better future for Bengaluru.

With BBMP elections likely to be held this year, the Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy conducted a City Politics survey to gauge public perception on local governance. Srinivas Alavilli, head of Civic Participation at Janaagraha, said, “We tried to understand the degree of awareness citizens have about BBMP, particularly first-time voters. The results showed a few understand the role of BBMP, ward corporators, ward committees etc. Voters want civic polls to be conducted on the basis of everyday issues. To improve our city, local governance must be strengthened, beginning with participation in local polls. We urge parties to present a compelling vision for our city.”

Using stratified random sampling methodology, 503 people from 27 wards across eight zones were asked 29 questions. The survey was conducted between December 16, 2021, and January 2, 2022, and included people from different age and socio-economic groups, Alavilli said.

SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS