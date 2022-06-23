A divine salutation

G Ulaganathan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new dance production, Apsaraa — she, her, them, is out to explore and give us an insight into the celestial nymphs. Kavya Kasinathan, a city-based senior Bharatanatyam dancer and a disciple of Mithun Shyam, will present this dance feature on June 23 at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram from 6 pm.

Shyam, who has donned multiple roles on stage, including that of Sage Ramanuja recently at the inauguration of the sage’s temple in Hyderabad, says, “Apsaraa is an ode to the divine feminity that has created historical impact and facilitated the dharmic evolution of humankind. This dance is an obeisance to the apsaras who changed the course of fate with a subtle look of their eyes.” He has written the lyrics and choreographed the entire piece.

Apsaraa is a multilingual production which paints the experiences of five Apsaraas through the lyrics in Sanskrit, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada — each Apsara appears and dances to the lyrics in one of the languages.

“This production weaves together stories of five Apsaraas, creating vivid imagery and also highlights the struggles and achievements that come with responsibility,” adds Shyam.Kasinathan, who has made her mark as a solo Bharatanatyam dancer, essays all the five roles. The musical score is by the well-known musician Karthik Hebbar.

For further details, contact

83107 22296

(The writer is a senior dance critic)