STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A divine salutation

Apsaraa, a production that is a combination of dance and music, seeks to explore divine femininity of nymphs through a dance-drama
 

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

By G Ulaganathan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new dance production, Apsaraa — she, her, them, is out to explore and give us an insight into the celestial nymphs. Kavya Kasinathan, a city-based senior Bharatanatyam dancer and a disciple of Mithun Shyam, will present this dance feature on June 23 at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram from 6 pm.

Shyam, who has donned multiple roles on stage, including that of Sage Ramanuja recently at the inauguration of the sage’s temple in Hyderabad, says, “Apsaraa is an ode to the divine feminity that has created historical impact and facilitated the dharmic evolution of humankind. This dance is an obeisance to the apsaras who changed the course of fate with a subtle look of their eyes.” He has written the lyrics and choreographed the entire piece.

Apsaraa is a multilingual production which paints the experiences of five Apsaraas through the lyrics in Sanskrit, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada — each Apsara appears and dances to the lyrics in one of the languages.

“This production weaves together stories of five Apsaraas, creating vivid imagery and also highlights the struggles and achievements that come with responsibility,” adds Shyam.Kasinathan, who has made her mark as a solo Bharatanatyam dancer, essays all the five roles. The musical score is by the well-known musician Karthik Hebbar.

For further details, contact 
83107 22296
(The writer is a senior dance critic)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp