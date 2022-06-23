BBMP: Idgah land does not belong to us

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a fresh development to the contentious Idgah Maidan issue at Chamarajapete in Bengaluru, the BBMP on Wednesday said that the land does not belong to it and added that if the Wakf board applies for khatha, it will verify and take steps accordingly within the legal framework.Speaking to media, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “as per BBMP records dated 1974, the land is shown as municipality property. “Wakf board can apply for khatha along with supporting records and steps will be taken accordingly.”

The Palike had sent notices to the custodians of Idgah land asking for records following which the Central Muslim Association (CMA) sent a Supreme Court judgement copy and Gazette Notification dated 1965 favouring the 2.5 acres of land as Wakf property. The CMA also accused a BBMP revenue officer of playing mischief in this regard and creating confusion.

Hindu outfits had claimed that the land belonged to BBMP and also showed peace proceedings copy involving MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, former MLA RV Devaraj, BJP leader Premila Nesargi and the ACP of the area.

‘Idgah land can be used for other religious events’

The letter signed by these members show that apart from Ramzan and Bakrid prayers being performed on the land, it can be used for other religious events as well. But the CMA claimed that it rejected this proposal.

timeline

June 7: Some pro-Hindu outfits approach the BBMP seeking permission to hold International Yoga Day, Independence Day celebrations and Ganesha Utsav on the land

June 8: BBMP says revenue records show 2.5 acres as BBMP property, a claim which the custodian of the land Central Muslim Association (CMA) rejected

June 9: CMA sends SC judgement and Gazette Notification dated 1965 to show that the lands belongs to them

June 11: Anticipating law and order problem, BBMP installs CCTVs

June 12: Locals argue with BBMP and police, suspecting unauthorised construction coming up. Police pacify the protesters and disperse them. Palike orders ‘status quo’ saying as it is checking the documents, no other activity will be allowed.

June 19: Pro-Hindu outfits approach JC West Zone seeking permission for International Yoga Day event but Palike denies it saying verification still under process

June 22: BBMP concedes that property does not belong to it and asks Wakf board to apply for khatha