STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA, residents to take up survey in Arkavathy Layout

CA site leased to educational trust in Arkavathy Layout; heritage GTS tower found on plot 

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will undertake a fresh survey of a Civic Amenity (CA) site in Arkavathy Layout, which it had allocated to an educational trust on a 30-year lease period. Following much resistance by residents for two days, when preliminary construction work was undertaken by the trust authorities, the BDA and residents will carry out a joint survey to establish the exact location of the land.

The land was leased to Siddeshwara Educational Trust on May 29 this year. A representative of Chokkanahalli Sampigehalli Abhivruthi Forum, which is spearheading the agitation on behalf of the residents, told TNIE, “The land parcel of 2.75 acres in Arkavathy Layout, near Jakkur, that has been leased out, lies adjacent to the 6.3-acre Venkateshwara Lake.

In addition, a tower of the Great Trigonometric Survey (GTS) which was used to map locations and has great heritage value as it dates back to 1850 AD, is also located here. Both these structures are in grave danger if the Trust goes ahead with any construction.” The Trust can be handed an equal parcel of land across the present site, where a park exists, he added.

Representatives from the Trust had come with earthmovers to demolish the quarry on Monday, as well as Tuesday morning. “On both days, residents refused to permit them to go ahead,. The place holds heritage value and will get destroyed, apart from the lake getting ruined,” another representative said.  BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said, “We will carry out a survey to gather more details on the land in question.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bda Arkavathy Layout
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp