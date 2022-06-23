BDA, residents to take up survey in Arkavathy Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will undertake a fresh survey of a Civic Amenity (CA) site in Arkavathy Layout, which it had allocated to an educational trust on a 30-year lease period. Following much resistance by residents for two days, when preliminary construction work was undertaken by the trust authorities, the BDA and residents will carry out a joint survey to establish the exact location of the land.

The land was leased to Siddeshwara Educational Trust on May 29 this year. A representative of Chokkanahalli Sampigehalli Abhivruthi Forum, which is spearheading the agitation on behalf of the residents, told TNIE, “The land parcel of 2.75 acres in Arkavathy Layout, near Jakkur, that has been leased out, lies adjacent to the 6.3-acre Venkateshwara Lake.

In addition, a tower of the Great Trigonometric Survey (GTS) which was used to map locations and has great heritage value as it dates back to 1850 AD, is also located here. Both these structures are in grave danger if the Trust goes ahead with any construction.” The Trust can be handed an equal parcel of land across the present site, where a park exists, he added.

Representatives from the Trust had come with earthmovers to demolish the quarry on Monday, as well as Tuesday morning. “On both days, residents refused to permit them to go ahead,. The place holds heritage value and will get destroyed, apart from the lake getting ruined,” another representative said. BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said, “We will carry out a survey to gather more details on the land in question.”