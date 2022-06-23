STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overstaying Mali national caught at KIA, to be deported

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A national from Mali, who was found loitering in the forecourt of the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday morning, was questioned by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). It came to light that Mohammad Tarick Ibrahim had been overstaying in Bengaluru since 2017. Immigration authorities were on the look out for him for long.

According to sources, Ibrahim was questioned after his movements, monitored on CCTV cameras, were found to be suspicious. “He claimed that he had come to the airport to receive his friend’s relatives from Oman.

But when asked to prove his identity, he failed to produce any valid document and showed a soft copy of his passport received from a friend through WhatsApp. It had expired on November 21, 2020. Ibrahim had also been overstaying here since 2017 following the expiry of his visa,” the source added. Ibrahim was handed over to immigration department and will be deported to Mali at the earliest, the source added.

