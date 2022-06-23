Staying safe from the ‘Hunt’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently, music sensation Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share his health condition called ‘Ramsay Hunt Syndrome’, a neurological disorder that results in the paralysis of the face. Read on to understand

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare disorder which accounts for 15-20 per cent of all facial palsy cases. It is caused by the Herpes group of viruses namely the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) which also causes chicken pox. The virus can stay inactive or dormant in the body for a longer period after chicken pox and can re-activate later to cause Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. This particular syndrome is considered a rare neurological disorder which leads to facial nerve paralysis and infection of the mouth and ear. Due to this, an affected person can witness some abnormalities in the ear such as a ringing sensation, tinnitus. Along with that, some may face issues like hearing loss in the affected ear as well.

In 1907, a physician James Ramsay Hunt discovered the virus and its characteristics, hence, the virus was named after him. Though the disorder is familiar as Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, due to the causative effects on ears, it is also known as Herpes Zoster Oticus in the medical literature. Usually, this syndrome occurs in older adults and in those with weak immunity. The virus affects the facial nerve near the ears and hence there is a chance of change in the appearance.

Risk factors

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is not a transmittable disorder but people who have not got chicken pox before, or people who are vaccinated for that can get chicken pox leading to the reactivation of the Varicella Zoster virus. It is recommended that the patient should not be in contact with people who haven’t had chicken pox previously or have not been vaccinated against it, or those with low immunity, newborn babies or pregnant women, as they are in the high-risk group. (The writer is a consultant and head of the department of neurology, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal)

Symptoms

Severe pain in the ear

Lesions/blisters in or around the ear

Weakness on the affected side of the face

Loss of taste & hearing, vertigo, & dry mouth

All these symptoms may occur simultaneously or at different intervals. The long-term effects of the syndrome include hearing and vision loss, and even facial paralysis.

Treatment

Usually, with timely treatment, all the symptoms can be treated. Treatment is with antiviral tablets, pain-relieving tablets or the doctor may also add a short course of oral corticosteroids. It is always better to consult a doctor promptly as early treatment decreases complications.