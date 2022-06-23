STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Staying safe from the ‘Hunt’

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare disorder which accounts for 15-20 per cent of all facial palsy cases.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Pop singer Justin Bieber (File Photo | AP)

Pop singer Justin Bieber (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently, music sensation Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share his health condition called ‘Ramsay Hunt Syndrome’, a neurological disorder that results in the paralysis of the face. Read on to understand

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare disorder which accounts for 15-20 per cent of all facial palsy cases. It is caused by the Herpes group of viruses namely the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) which also causes chicken pox. The virus can stay inactive or dormant in the body for a longer period after chicken pox and can re-activate later to cause Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. This particular syndrome is considered a rare neurological disorder which leads to facial nerve paralysis and infection of the mouth and ear. Due to this, an affected person can witness some abnormalities in the ear such as a ringing sensation, tinnitus. Along with that, some may face issues like hearing loss in the affected ear as well. 

In 1907, a physician James Ramsay Hunt discovered the virus and its characteristics, hence, the virus was named after him. Though the disorder is familiar as Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, due to the causative effects on ears, it is also known as Herpes Zoster Oticus in the medical literature. Usually, this syndrome occurs in older adults and in those with weak immunity. The virus affects the facial nerve near the ears and hence there is a chance of change in the appearance. 

Risk factors
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is not a transmittable disorder but people who have not got chicken pox before, or people who are vaccinated for that can get chicken pox leading to the reactivation of the Varicella Zoster virus. It is recommended that the patient should not be in contact with people who haven’t had chicken pox previously or have not been vaccinated against it, or those with low immunity, newborn babies or pregnant women, as they are in the high-risk group. (The writer is a consultant and head of the  department of neurology, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal)

Symptoms 
Severe pain in the ear
Lesions/blisters in or around the ear
Weakness on the affected side of the face
Loss of taste & hearing, vertigo, & dry mouth

All these symptoms may occur simultaneously or at different intervals. The long-term effects of the syndrome include hearing and vision loss, and even facial paralysis.

Treatment
Usually, with timely treatment, all the symptoms can be treated. Treatment is with antiviral tablets, pain-relieving tablets or the doctor may also add a short course of oral corticosteroids. It is always better to consult a doctor promptly as early treatment decreases complications. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp