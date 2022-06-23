This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sub-inspector attached to the Kamakshipalya traffic police station has created a record of sorts. He has collected Rs 2.04 lakh from traffic violators as fine on a single day. M Shivanna, the sub-inspector, collected the fine in a span of six hours on Tuesday from 11 am to 5 pm at the Jnanabarathi Junction. The Kamakshipalya traffic police has tweeted about the rare achievement of the officer along with his picture.

The officer collected fines for 249 traffic violations. The highest fine of `36,000 was paid by the owner of a SUV for 36 wrong parking violations which he committed across the city in the last six months. Shivanna told TNIE said that the fine amount collected by him was the highest collected in a day by Kamakshipalya traffic police station. The sub-inspector along with his team of traffic police constables were posted at the Jnanabharathi Junction to check violations.

Only two-wheelers and cars were stopped by the team led by the sub-inspector. “Apart from the SUV, few two-wheelers had almost 15 cases registered against them and all of them were made to cough up fines. Most violations were for wrong parking followed by signal jumping and riding without a helmet,” the traffic sub inspector said.

Shivanna further added that in his career, it was for the first time where he collected such a huge fine within six hours. The tweet by the Kamakshipalya traffic police has been retweeted many times.