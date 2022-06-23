STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wall collapses in IISc-Bangalore campus, kills worker

Tree falls on wall resulting in crash; `5 lakh aid to family

Published: 23rd June 2022

Workers clear the uprooted tree and the collapsed wall on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Another rain-related incident claimed a life in Bengaluru on Wednesday when a construction labourer working on a drain died after a compound wall fell on him at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus. The incident took place when a huge tree fell on the compound wall following which the wall collapsed. The deceased has been identified as Vasanth, 30, who hails from Anekal. Three workers were engaged in a storm water drain work at a layout adjoining IISc.

While Vasanth died, the other two sustained superficial injuries. The victim’s body was shifted to MS Ramaiah Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Yeshwanthpur police said the incident occurred around 5.45 am and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

The incidentled to a traffic jam on the road leading to Yeshwanthpur and surrounding areas in the morning hours as the debris and the uprooted tree had spilled on to the road. Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Tushar Girinath has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased. In the last one week, three incidents of deaths due to rains have been reported from the city. On Friday midnight, Mithun, 28, was washed awayinastorm water drain at Gayatri Layout in KR Puram limits and Muniyamma, 62, died after an apartment complex compound wall collapsed on the asbestos sheet of her home.

