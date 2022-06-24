BBMP chief Tushar Girinath pats PSI for mobile toilets

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath met police sub inspector Shanthappa Jademmanavar, attached to the Central Division, at his office on Wednesday evening, who had opened 10 mobile toilets on June 15, and thanked him for his service.

Girinath also directed his staff to conduct a spot visit and submit a report on how the public toilets can be maintained by the BBMP. The PSI had started an online campaign to build public toilets for those waiting for buses at the Goragunttepalya junction on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru Highway near Taj Vivanta. With no response from either the civic agency or the elected representative after 100 days, he opened the mobile toilets himself.

He also requested Girinath to ensure that the toilets set up by him are also maintained as it was getting tiresome for him to concentrate on his policy duty. Even state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra called the PSI to his office and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

“When I got a call from the BBMP commissioner’s office, I was apprehensive that I would be pulled up for doing their (BBMP’s) work. But the commissioner lauded my efforts and sought more details on the public toilets,” Jademmanavar told TNIE.

He explained that it was difficult to keep the public toilets functioning without the civic agency’s help. “There is another public toilet at the junction which is unused and has been locked for quite some time. If that becomes functional, there will be more toilets,” he added.