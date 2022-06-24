Bengaluru road relaid by BBMP for Modi visit collapses soon after he leaves

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which drew flak from the public for spending Rs 23.5 crore for the facelift of 14 km roads in Bengaluru ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, has once again found itself on a spot. The asphalted roads are wearing out at many locations, and in some parts, the roads are even caving in.

The authorities developed Kengeri to Kommaghatta (7 km), Mysuru Road (0.15 km), a stretch after Hebbal flyover (2.4 km), Tumakuru Road (0.90 km) and roads in Bengaluru University campus (3.6 km). The BBMP also repaired maidans, fixed street lights, painted roads, and kerbs.

A portion of the Mariyappanapalya Jnana Bharthi main road in Bangalore University campus, asphalted and repaired at a cost of Rs 6 crore, caved in after a spell of overnight rain. This road, which is near the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), was re-laid just a couple of days before PM Modi's visit to inaugurate the BASE campus. The Prime Minister had travelled on this road on June 20.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who reached the national capital on June 23, has instructed BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath to conduct an inquiry into the shoddy work and take appropriate action against those responsible for it.

The BBMP, however, maintained that the road might have lost its shape due to non-curing (non-frying) during rain.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath agreed that at some points the asphalted road was damaged but said that it had happened only due to heavy rainfall, adding that it was not fair to say that the entire stretch of repaired road was damaged.

According to S Sudarshan. general secretary, KHB Nagarikara Kshemabivridhi Sangha, the BBMP fixed bad roads in Komaghatta in Kengeri surroundings, on June 15, and also repaired a big stretch at Sir M Visvesvaraya Road leading to Maruthi Nagar. In a week, the patch has been exposed, he said, adding that the patched tar has been removed, and a wet mix filled instead. “The crores of money the BBMP has spent on works during PM’s visit is likely to go down the drain in a few weeks after rain,” he said.

The RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) in and around Kengeri said that the works were done during rains and in a hurry.

However, Special Commissioner Ramprasat Manohar maintained that the road works were done with transparency. “The damage in a few places has come to our notice. As it was raining and there was no proper curing, the patchwork may have peeled off. We will ask the contractors concerned to fix it again,” Manohar said.

(With inputs from online desk, ANI, and IANS)