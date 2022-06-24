New Omicron sub-lineages emerge in Bengaluru, officials on alert

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With new sub-lineages of Omicron BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 reported in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the health department has enhanced surveillance. Health commissioner D Randeep said they have intensified targeted testing of ILI/SARI cases, especially among high-risk groups and those with co-morbid conditions. Primary and secondary contacts of cluster cases, and all positive cases will be tested, he said.

Positivity rate in Bengaluru touched 4 per cent on Wednesday, with 626 cases from Bengaluru among the 676 cases reported. While 475 cases (75.87 per cent) reported in Bengaluru are in the 20 to 60 age group, 68 cases (10.86%) are among those above 60 years of age, while 83 cases (13.25%) are in the 0 to 18 age group.

Despite Bengaluru having the country’s third highest number of active cases (4,665) after Mumbai and Delhi, people here are still reluctant to take the third dose. Among those in the 18 to 59 age group who are double vaccinated, only 3.19 per cent have taken the precautionary dose, while only 35.41 per cent in the 60-plus age group have got the third dose. Overall, among 91.7 lakh people aged above 18 years, 98 per cent are vaccinated with the first dose, 96 per cent with the second dose and only 8.67 per cent with the third dose.

Among high priority groups like healthcare workers, only 40.35 per cent are vaccinated with the precautionary dose, and only 26.87 per cent of frontline workers have got the third jab. Health officials said they will strictly adhere to recommendations made by the Covid-19 Technical Advisory committee regarding testing targets, implement mask rule and take up innovative campaigns to accelerate precautionary dose vaccination.

Among 2.82 lakh kids in 12-14 age group