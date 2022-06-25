Blame game on as PMO, CMO seek road report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the offices of Prime Minister and chief minister have sought a report on the bad road condition in the city, especially in Kommaghatta and Mariyappanapalya and on Jnanabharathi campus, civic agencies are blaming each other, exposing their lack of coordination again.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday said the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) should check why there was a seepage on the road that led to its bad condition. To ascertain the exact cause and to set the problem right, the road will be dug open. It will be done in parts and the entire stretch will not be closed for traffic, he added.

Stating that Metro has nothing to do with the road caving in on Jnanabharathi campus, BBMP Special Commissioner, Revenue, Deepak said it is also because of the BWSSB water connection to the BASE campus that had some issues.

But BWSSB Chairman N Jayaram said the stretch was inspected with BBMP officials on Friday and no pipeline leakage or seepage was found. “The BBMP should find the exact cause. If the pipeline was a problem, there would be a massive leakage and not seepage,” he added.

Girinath said the potholes, tar peeling off and road caving in are not on the stretches used by the Prime Minister’s convoy, but the roads around the area. The Jnanabharathi road was repaired twice in seven months and both times for the Prime Minister’s visit. BBMP claimed this time that Rs 6 crore was spent for the patch work.

Girinath said directions have been issued to special commissioners and a detailed report sought, which will be sent to the chief secretary, CMO and from there to the PMO. Based on the cause, action will be taken against contractors and engineers, he said. He admitted that bad patches as big as 10-12 metres are being reported where the tar has peeled off on the newly asphalted roads.