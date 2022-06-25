Delimitation draft: You can’t submit objections online

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday said that suggestions, feedback and opinions from citizens on the delimitation draft cannot be submitted online.

Speaking to media, he said citizens can see the draft online, which was uploaded on the BBMP website http://bbmpdelimitation2022.com on Friday evening, but will have to physically submit their opinions and feedback at the office of the additional chief secretary on the 4th floor of Vikasa Soudha during office hours.

The move drew strong criticism from many quarters including some former councillors. Reacting to the criticism, Girinath said, in case of Baba Budangiri shrine issue too, no online feedback was taken and there was no dearth of opinions.

Online option closed due to tech issues: Girinath

Since the BBMP has nothing to do with the elections, the corporation is not accepting feedback. The online option has been closed due to technical issues too, he said. Asked why the names of new wards are not based on the region, but named after politicians and leaders, Girinath said citizens can give their feedback and after a thorough examination further amendments will be considered.

He said the exercise has not been carried out by the BBMP alone, but by a four-member committee including BBMP Special Commissioner, Revenue, Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner and Bengaluru Urban DC. He, however, ducked a question from the media on whether political leaders had a say in naming of wards and deciding the size.

Girinath admitted that during the delimitation exercise which involved increasing the number of wards from 198 to 243, two islands have been formed in Bytarayanapura and Mahadevapura. He said the matter was being looked into.