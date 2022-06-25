Forum gives ‘People’s Manifesto’ to parties for development of Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Civil Society Forum submitted a ‘People’s Manifesto’ for the development of Bengaluru to leaders of different political parties and urged them to include their demands on their party agendas ahead of polls.

The forum has demanded that BBMP candidates must obtain Central Vigilance Commission’s NOC, accept A T Ramaswamy and V Balasubramanyam Committee report on encroachment, punish the corrupt and work towards better water and sewerage management among others.

Welcoming the move, Justice (retd) Nagamohan Das said, “We fail to debate on social democracy. There are no discussions on issues faced by women and senior citizens and health sector is also ignored. We witness debates on emotional issues but if we discuss real issues, then we can hope for a better Bengaluru.”

Organiser of the event Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive Chairman, CIVIC, voiced her concern over curbing of powers of ward committees, defunct BBMP helplines, and lack of data and transparency. Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy welcomed the manifesto and said more women should come forward to contest BBMP polls as there is a provision now. AAP convenor Prithvi Reddy said his party’s manifesto will include most of the demands made by the forum.