STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Forum gives ‘People’s Manifesto’ to parties for development of Bengaluru

Welcoming the move, Justice (retd) Nagamohan Das said, “We fail to debate on social democracy.

Published: 25th June 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Civil Society Forum submitted a ‘People’s Manifesto’ for the development of Bengaluru to leaders of different political parties and urged them to include their demands on their party agendas ahead of polls.

The forum has demanded that BBMP candidates must obtain Central Vigilance Commission’s NOC, accept A T Ramaswamy and V Balasubramanyam Committee report on encroachment, punish the corrupt and work towards better water and sewerage management among others. 

Welcoming the move, Justice (retd) Nagamohan Das said, “We fail to debate on social democracy. There are no discussions on issues faced by women and senior citizens and health sector is also ignored. We witness debates on emotional issues but if we discuss real issues, then we can hope for a better Bengaluru.” 

Organiser of the event Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive Chairman, CIVIC, voiced her concern over curbing of powers of ward committees, defunct BBMP helplines, and lack of data and transparency. Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy welcomed the manifesto and said more women should come forward to contest BBMP polls as there is a provision now.  AAP convenor Prithvi Reddy said his party’s manifesto will include most of the demands made by the forum. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp