Experts offer hope to vitiligo patients

Vitiligo, a skin de-pigmentation disorder which affects 0.1 to 8% of population, is a cause of worry especially for women as it mainly affects face, neck and hands.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:54 AM

On World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vitiligo, a skin de-pigmentation disorder which affects 0.1 to 8% of population, is a cause of worry especially for women as it mainly affects face, neck and hands. It relapses in 40% of patients, within a year after stopping treatment. But Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy can be a hope, experts say. 

On World Vitiligo Day on Saturday, dermatologist, Aster R V Hospital, Dr Sunil Prabhu said the disorder is affecting at least 2.16% of children/adolescents. Vitiligo is a long-term condition, where pale white patches develop on the skin due to lack of melanin pigment.  According to Dr Praveen Bharadwaj, dermatology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Whitefield, vitiligo is a condition in which the patient’s immune system weakens which affects the normal functioning of melanin producing cells.

Dr Bharadwaj explained, “Mesenchymal stem cells, which are multi-potent adult stem cells, are found in bone marrow, fat tissues, umbilical cord and human foreskin. They are promising agents for therapy for the re-pigmentation of skin in vitiligo. This therapy reduces the main trigger of vitiligo that is ‘immune-mediated melanocyte degeneration’ (stopping the immune destruction of melanocytes which produces melanin), promotes melanocytes and prevents relapse of the condition,” he said.  

