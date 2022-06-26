STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

First foundation structure readied for a station on Bengaluru Metro's Airport Line

The cap is laid over six piles, which are concrete foundation members that run 25 metres below the ground and nearly 200 pile caps will be put in place in the 17 stations of this 37-km Phase-2B line.

Published: 26th June 2022 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

The first pile cap for a station on Metro's Airport Line was completed at Bagalur Cross on Friday night

The first pile cap for a station on Metro's Airport Line was completed at Bagalur Cross on Friday night. (Photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A significant milestone in Bengaluru Metro's KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Line was achieved on Friday night when the maiden pile cap for the Bagalur Cross Metro station.

The cap is laid over six piles, which are concrete foundation members that run 25 metres below the ground. Nearly 200 pile caps will be put in place in the 17 stations of this 37-km Phase-2B line.

NCC Ltd has been awarded the contract for 15 stations on this line, split into three packages. Most of the station is elevated barring a 900 metre stretch in the last station at KIA, which goes underground.

A top Metro official said, "This station figures in Package 2 of the Airport Line that extends from Hebbal to Bagalur Cross. The pile cap for the viaduct (on which rails are laid) have been laid in all three packages of the line. But it is the first that the cap for a station has been readied. Piling is the crucial part in the construction of any station as the real challenge lies when construction goes beneath the ground."

Piling is of crucial importance as the load of the structures above gets transferred to the soil depth thereby contributing to a solid foundation. "Each pile beneath the cap is separated at a 3-metre distance from the other,” he added. The number of pile caps required in a station range between 7 and 14.  It takes anywhere between 20 and 25 days to ready a pile cap if everything goes as per plan," he said.

This line has five elevated stations at Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka and Bagalur Cross. The first viaduct pile cap for the Airport Line too was laid only at Bagalur Cross on March 27.  

Explaining the challenges involved at Bagalur Cross during piling, the official said the ground profile proved tough. "The land below had extreme variations and would be very high at one spot and very low at another place. So, bringing them to the same level was tough," he added.

Package One from KR Puram to Hebbal as well as the Package-2 has a few pier caps readied for the viaduct while Package 3 from Bagalur Cross to KIA already has 30 pile caps readied for its viaduct.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Metro KR Puram Bagalur Cross Metro station Metro Airport Line
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp