‘Online learning came as solution’: Ramesh Balasundaram

BENGALURU: With the education system slowly recovering from the clutches Covid in Karnataka, the ideal time to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in schools may be running out. A former consultant of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission and Bal Utsav founder Ramesh Balasundaram said that the pandemic had presented them an opportunity to introduce digital learning in schools easier with the education system being crippled.

Bal Utsav, is one of many NGOs that worked during the pandemic to help government schools. “If we had attempted this and asked students to make a switch while schools were open, there might have been more resistance. But digital learning came in. So when a solution was given, there wasn’t much resistance,” he told TNIE.

He said that in terms of NEP implementation, various educational NGOs were limited in their capacity until a new NEP National Curriculum Framework was developed. “NGOs have their restrictions in terms of scale, it’s when the government takes on these initiatives that they can make sure it reaches the last person. The adoption of technology in schools and being able to implement new mechanisms, in terms of the NEP, becomes easier when the system has stopped or paused,” he said.

While the education department is intent on rolling out the policy phase-wise in the state, some believe they should move towards faster implementation in schools to help students get over the hurdle of changes instead of changes in the next few years.