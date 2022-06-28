Cops cannot stop vehicles only to check papers: Praveen Sood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid frequent allegations against traffic policemen that they stop vehicle users to check documents though there is no violation of any rule, DG&IGP Praveen Sood has reiterated that no vehicle should be stopped only for checking documents.

A Twitter user had raised the issue stating, “When Praveen Sood was Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic, he had banned stopping vehicles for checking documents. You could be stopped only for an offense. Now with Praveen Sood as DGP, stopping vehicles everywhere is a daily phenomenon!”

Responding to this on Monday, the state police chief reiterated, “Yes I stand by it & reiterate again… no vehicle SHALL BE STOPPED only for checking documents unless it has committed a traffic violation visible to the naked eye. Only exception is drunken driving. Have instructed @CPBlr (police commissioner of Bengaluru city) & @jointcptraffic (joint commissioner of police (Traffic), Bengaluru) for its implementation immediately”.