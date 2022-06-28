STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops cannot stop vehicles only to check papers: Praveen Sood

You could be stopped only for an offense.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic restrictions, advisory, road, street, road block, traffic police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid frequent allegations against traffic policemen that they stop vehicle users to check documents though there is no violation of any rule, DG&IGP Praveen Sood has reiterated that no vehicle should be stopped only for checking documents.

A Twitter user had raised the issue stating, “When Praveen Sood was Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic, he had banned stopping vehicles for checking documents. You could be stopped only for an offense. Now with Praveen Sood as DGP, stopping vehicles everywhere is a daily phenomenon!”
Responding to this on Monday, the state police chief reiterated, “Yes I stand by it & reiterate again… no vehicle SHALL BE STOPPED only for checking documents unless it has committed a traffic violation visible to the naked eye. Only exception is drunken driving. Have instructed @CPBlr (police commissioner of Bengaluru city) & @jointcptraffic (joint commissioner of police (Traffic), Bengaluru) for its implementation immediately”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praveen Sood
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp