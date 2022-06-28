STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In search of selfless love

Dvija, a short film is based on a story titled The Shrine and is inspired by and dedicated to Ueda Akinari, the author of the Japanese epic Harusame Monogatari

Published: 28th June 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

AK Srikanth and Savitha Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There have been verses and stories written to describe the relationship between man and gods. Many might have taken a spiritual and romantic take on it, but Dvija, a short film based on the dance form, Bharatanatyam, depicts that the relationship can be a transactional one too. Performed by the danseuse Savitha Sastry, the short film is directed by award winning director AK Srikanth .

The film is based on a short story titled The Shrine by A K Srikanth, and is inspired by and dedicated to Uera Akinari, the author of the Japanese epic Harusame Monogatari. Explaining the film, Srikanth says Dvija means twice-born, and it explores the concept of karma, rebirth, and the relationship that the transactional world has with God.

In the story, a divine being stays in a village despite which villagers don’t see any miracles happening. The relationship between them starts souring to such an extent that they announce that the divine being is not God but a trickster. “The story was written four years ago and it was supposed to have been produced in 2019.  It looks into the relationship that man has with God. We are all praying but it usually is transactional,” says Srikanth.

Sastry, the brain behind the choreography, has used three choreography sequences. “The character in Dvija has been envisioned in a way that she lives every minute of her life. So, dance becomes an easy medium to show the joy,” explains Sastry.

The release of this film also coincides with the tenth year of Savitha and Srikanth’s production company, which made films such as Descent, Beyond the Rains and Three Colors Trilogy. It is not the first time that the couple has explored the life and death cycle in their work.

They have shown similar concepts in their debut production Soul Cages (2012) and Prophet (2013). Dvija, however, takes a huge leap forward from their earlier productions, be it in ambition, scope, or philosophy of the project. The film was shot in Nilgiris hills, with a village being created as a set amidst the mountains for an authentic experience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp