STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC rejects plea of hacker Srikrishna’s brother

The court observed that ED’s apprehension that the petitioner might settle down in the Netherlands and may be unavailable for further probe has to be respected.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC has rejected the petition filed by Sudarshan Ramesh, brother of hacker Srikrishna, challenging the endorsement issued for cancellation of his passport for travelling to the Netherlands and the look out circular (LoC) against him.

“It is for the petitioner to cooperate with investigation conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and to convince that he has no role to play in money laundering case registered against his brother and request for withdrawal of LoC issued against him. I do not find any merit in the writ petition and accordingly, writ petition stands rejected,” said Justice SG Pandit.

The court pointed out that during investigation, it was found that petitioner had received 50,000 pounds from Srikrishna and had transferred it to Hanish Patel, residing in UK, owner of GCP UK Ltd, in May 2021. The court also noted that the ED has made a statement before the court that petitioner has failed to furnish user name and password of temporary e-mails which were used for certain transactions. The petitioner was rightly not permitted to travel outside the country.

There is reasonable apprehension for the ED that petitioner being brother of Srikrishna is involved in acquiring the proceeds of crime and issued summons to the petitioner under Section 50 of PML Act, the court added.  The court observed that ED’s apprehension that the petitioner might settle down in the Netherlands and may be unavailable for further probe has to be respected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp